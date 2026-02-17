Turkmenistan and Iran discuss Caspian Sea, interregional cooperation

Photo: The embassy of Turkmenistan in Iran

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Turkmenistan and Iran discussed the Caspian Sea agenda, interregional collaboration, and priority areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Iran.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Ylyas Gayypov, and Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, in Tehran.

The talks primarily addressed the current state of Turkmen–Iranian relations and identified key areas for future cooperation. Special attention was given to the implementation of agreements made between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.

Additionally, the role of the Joint Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was highlighted, along with plans for its upcoming session in Ashgabat.

The meeting also included a comprehensive exchange of views on enhancing cultural and humanitarian collaboration between the two nations.