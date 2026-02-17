Iran takes efforts to build confidence by tapping foreign investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran is trying to build confidence in the area of investment by attracting foreign investments, Mehdi Heidari, head of the organization, said at the 1st Iranian National Brand Conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the organization's goal is to create a positive experience and confidence in the market by focusing on solving the current problems of investors.

Heidari noted that since the beginning of the current Iranian year, about $10 billion in foreign investment has been attracted.

The official pointed out that the Iranian National Brand is one of the determining factors in reducing investment risk. The decision of a foreign investor is extremely subject to the perception he has of the country in which he will invest.

He added that despite strong human resources, Iran faces serious problems in economic stability, management quality, transparency, legal value, and infrastructure, directly affecting the National Brand.

The 1st Iranian National Brand conference was held in Tehran today. The conference focused on investment opportunities and challenges, as well as the practical and political aspects of the national brand.

