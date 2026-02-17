Azerbaijan and UK-based Muslim Trade Forum strengthen ties with new memo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. As part of international events held in the holy city of Mecca, a memorandum of understanding was signed on expanding cooperation between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the UK-based Muslim Trade Forum, Trend reports via the ASK.

"The document was signed by ASK President Mammad Musayev and Muslim Trade Forum Chairman Iqbal Sacranie. After the signing of the memorandum, a meeting was held between the parties, during which the prospects for further cooperation were discussed.

ASK President Mammad Musayev noted that the signed document will allow for more systematic and structured interaction between the two organizations. He said that work is underway to organize a visit by the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs to the UK this year, emphasizing the importance of the London Halal Forum," the information says.

In addition, it is emphasized that M. Musaev also recalled Azerbaijan's participation in the B6 and C8 cooperation formats, stressing that interaction within these platforms contributes to the expansion of the partnership's geography. He added that the dynamic development of forums in the field of halal economy and trade creates the basis for achieving more successful cooperation results.

According to the information, the head of the Muslim Trade Forum, in turn, noted the importance of forming a unified database for effective interaction, emphasized the importance of a research-based and targeted approach, and proposed the creation of a joint working group in this direction.

Established in the UK, the Muslim Trade Forum is one of the leading platforms aimed at strengthening the Muslim business community economically, developing ties between entrepreneurs, and promoting international cooperation.

The signing of the memorandum takes cooperation between ASK and the Muslim Trade Forum to a new level and opens up important opportunities for Azerbaijani businesses to enter the UK and wider international markets," the information notes.