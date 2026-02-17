Iran increases lending to startup companies in early 2026
Loans from Iranian banks to startup companies have seen significant growth in the 10th month of the current year. The total amount of loans granted has increased compared to the same period last year. Both state and private banks contributed to the rise in financing for startups during this period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy