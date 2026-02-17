Azerbaijan, UAE explore collaborative projects for sustainable growth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed joint projects promoting sustainable economic growth, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with the delegation led by Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, we highlighted the successful partnership between our countries across various sectors. We exchanged views on joint projects supporting sustainable economic growth, the adoption of efficient solutions, and practical cooperation opportunities to reduce carbon emissions," the post reads.

In January of this year, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amounted to $13.3 million. This is $3.3 million, or 32.9%, more than the same period last year.

Over this period, Azerbaijan's exports to the UAE amounted to $3.4 million, while imports from the UAE amounted to $9.8 million. Thus, during the same period last year, Azerbaijan's exports to the UAE decreased by $2 million, or 36.5%, while imports from the UAE increased by $5.3 million, or 2.1 times.