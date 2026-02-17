Uzbekistan, Malaysia discuss expanding fruit and vegetable exports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Uzbekistan and Malaysia engaged in discussions on expanding the export potential of Uzbek fruit and vegetable producers, enhancing logistics processes, and facilitating entry into Southeast Asian markets, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture.

The issues were discussed during a visit to Malaysia by representatives from a major fruit-importing company in Uzbekistan's Fergana region, who held negotiations with executives from leading Malaysian fruit importers, including Nature’s Best Sdn Bhd and Hoi Yong Fruits Marketing Sdn Bhd.

The sides placed particular emphasis on strengthening trade ties and developing direct cooperation.

Experts noted strong demand in Malaysia for crisp and sweet cherries with a diameter of 28–32 mm. During the season, Uzbekistan has the capacity to supply up to four tons of high-quality cherries per week. With the establishment of efficient and reliable air logistics, Uzbek products could secure a stable position in the Malaysian market.

In addition, Malaysian companies expressed readiness to import other fruits grown in Uzbekistan, including apricots, grapes, peaches, pomegranates, lemons, figs, and melons. They also showed interest in building direct partnerships with large Uzbek exporters.

According to the ministry, the visit is considered an important step toward expanding the geography of Uzbekistan’s horticultural exports, developing new markets, and increasing the share of domestic products in the global marketplace.