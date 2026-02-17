Turkmenistan, EU discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Turkmenistan and the European Union (EU) discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The talks were held during the meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the EU, Sapara Palvanov, and the chief foreign policy adviser to the President of the European Council, Anna-Maria Boura, in Brussels.

During the conversation, the sides confirmed their mutual commitment to expanding Turkmen-EU cooperation. Special attention was paid to the strategic importance of interregional interaction between the EU and Central Asia as a basis for developing full-scale relations with European institutions. Turkmenistan reaffirmed that developing ties with the EU remains one of its key foreign policy priorities for 2026.

The participants emphasized the importance of maintaining systematic dialogue at all levels, from expert consultations to contacts between top leadership. Diplomats positively assessed the outcomes of the previous meeting between the President of the European Council and the President of Turkmenistan in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and expressed readiness to sustain the momentum of political engagement.