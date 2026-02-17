Kazakhstan, Sweden in talks to deepen political dialogue

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 17. Kazakhstan and Sweden discussed ways to deepen political dialogue during the fifth round of political consultations between their foreign ministries in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazak MFA.

The sides also addressed prospects to expand trade and investment and strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The talks also covered Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union, cooperation within international organizations, and key regional and global issues.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov, while Sweden was represented by Torbjörn Sohlström, Director-General for Political Affairs.

According to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Sweden reached 361.6 million in 2025, up 10.4% from 2024, with Kazakh exports of $75.9 million and imports of $285.6 million. From 2005 to 2025, Sweden’s gross direct investment in Kazakhstan exceeded $690 million.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel