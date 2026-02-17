Iran sees hike in transit via its Kermanshah Province customs
Transit through the customs facilities of Kermanshah Province recorded significant growth during the current Iranian year. The increase was observed compared to the same period last year. The bulk of transit operations were carried out through the province’s key border checkpoints.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy