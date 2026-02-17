Azerbaijani court sentences Ruben Vardanyan to 20 years' imprisonment (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. In an open court hearing on the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, the final court decision (verdict) was announced, Trend reports.

The court hearing was held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands, namely Russian, as well as state-funded defense counsel.

The hearing was attended by the accused person, his defense counsel, some of the victims and legal successors of the victims, their representatives, prosecutors representing the state prosecution, as well as Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Administration of the Cabinet of Ministers, representing the Republic of Azerbaijan as a victim.

According to the verdict, Vardanyan has been definitively sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment.

During the court hearing, the prosecutor representing the state prosecution had requested that the accused Vardanyan be sentenced to life imprisonment.