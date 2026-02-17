Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and UK doubles in five years

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom has doubled over the past five years, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The figure was announced during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the UK’s Trade Envoy to Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Lord John Alderdice.

The discussions centered on enhancing the mutually advantageous partnership between Uzbekistan and Britain, with a primary emphasis on trade and economic collaboration.

The parties engaged in a discussion regarding the latest regional and global developments.

Meanwhile, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration, noted that Uzbekistan continues to attract a growing number of British companies, with more than 270 UK firms currently operating in the country.

Uzbekistan and the UK have established a strong trade relationship with bilateral trade. Uzbekistan's main exports include gold and precious metals, totaling $3.43 billion in 2024, alongside non-ferrous metals, silver, and cotton. The UK, in turn, provides high-value industrial goods such as machinery, industrial equipment, combustion engines, and agricultural machinery. The trade benefits from the UK's Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), granting Uzbekistan preferential market access. Additionally, UK Export Finance (UKEF) supports various projects in Uzbekistan, especially in the mining and green technology sectors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel