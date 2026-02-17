Azerbaijan sets sights on strengthening core of its fintech ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. We discussed strengthening the institutional foundations of the fintech ecosystem in Azerbaijan at the next stage, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), wrote in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with members of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) at the Central Bank.

During the meeting, we discussed strengthening the institutional foundations of the fintech ecosystem at the next stage, establishing more systematic cooperation between the sector and the Central Bank, and identifying priority areas for the 2027-2030 strategic framework.

At the same time, we emphasized that safeguarding the integrity of the financial system and further strengthening control mechanisms against fraud and illegal transactions remain key priorities," the post reads.