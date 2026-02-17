Turkmenistan, EU prioritize transport connectivity for 2026 cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Turkmenistan and the European Union outlined key areas of cooperation for 2026, focusing on the development of transport connectivity, including the Trans-Caspian route, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were raised during a briefing on cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union that was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on February 17. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova, the officials and staff members of the ministry, as well as heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in the country and representatives of EU institutions, were participating at the briefing.

The briefing highlighted the results of 2025 and priorities for bilateral ties in 2026.

During the talks, particular attention was given to inter-parliamentary dialogue, the Human Rights Dialogue, and cooperation in education and science between Turkmenistan and the EU.

In 2025, political dialogue included the meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers with the EU, the first EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, and active bilateral contacts. Around 30 EU-funded projects in Turkmenistan focused on the environment, digitalization, transport, rule of law, and private sector support.

Planned events for 2026 include the EU-Turkmenistan Joint Committee meeting and the EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting. Both sides reaffirmed their interest in continuing practical cooperation throughout the year.

