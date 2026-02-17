Georgia’s economy soars with 7.5% GDP growth in 2025

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Office indicates that the estimated real GDP growth rate stood at 7.2% year-on-year in December 2025, confirming sustained economic momentum toward the end of the year.

Inflation indicators showed mixed dynamics during the period. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 104 year-on-year in December, while monthly prices declined slightly, with the CPI standing at 99.8 compared to November.