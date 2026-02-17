Georgia’s economy soars with 7.5% GDP growth in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Georgia’s economy continued to expand at a strong pace in 2025, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing by 7.5% year-on-year.
Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Office indicates that the estimated real GDP growth rate stood at 7.2% year-on-year in December 2025, confirming sustained economic momentum toward the end of the year.
Inflation indicators showed mixed dynamics during the period. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 104 year-on-year in December, while monthly prices declined slightly, with the CPI standing at 99.8 compared to November.
Producer prices for industrial products continued to rise. The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 6.1% year-on-year in December 2025, reflecting higher costs in the industrial sector. Monthly, the PPI edged up by 0.3%.