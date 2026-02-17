Turkmenistan, Indonesia map out prospects for enhanced partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Turkmenistan and Indonesia discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place on February 17 during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and newly appointed Ambassador of Indonesia to Turkmenistan Rolliansyah Soemirat, who presented copies of his credentials.

The sides reviewed interaction in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on cooperation at international platforms. Particular attention was paid to the continued mutual support of initiatives within the United Nations framework.

Earlier, in November 2025, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Indonesia, Muhammetnyyaz Mashalov, presented his credentials to Indonesian officials. The parties emphasized the significance of high-level dialogue and committed to maintaining regular communication between their foreign ministries to further enhance bilateral relations.