Kazakhstan, Kuwait view exchange experience in hydrocarbon exploration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 17. Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev and Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Oil Company Ahmad Jaber Al-Eidan discussed the exchange of experience in hydrocarbon exploration and production, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait in the oil sector, including the development of oil refining and the training of industry specialists.

Particular attention was paid to the involvement of Kazakh engineers and technical specialists in the implementation of the company’s production and infrastructure projects. The exceptional qualifications of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas professionals, along with their extensive practical experience in significant international projects within the country, were highlighted, particularly in relation to the development of the Tengiz and Kashagan fields.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further develop sectoral dialogue and explore specific areas of practical cooperation between the relevant institutions of Kazakhstan and Kuwait.

Tengiz and Kashagan stand out as two of the globe's most significant oil fields, nestled in the Caspian region of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s oil production is primarily driven by them. Tengiz, an established onshore field discovered in 1979, contrasts sharply with Kashagan, a colossal offshore field unveiled in 2000 and renowned as one of the most significant discoveries of the past three decades.

The Kuwait Oil Company is a state-owned enterprise responsible for oil exploration, production, and storage in Kuwait. The company manages the country’s major oil fields and accounts for a significant share of national output.

