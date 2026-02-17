Iran, Russia stress importance of expanding economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Officials from Iran and Russia have highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation across various economic sectors, including oil, energy, transportation, and trade, Trend reports.

This was emphasized during a meeting in Tehran between Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Russia’s Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev.

During the meeting, the sides underlined the significance of finalizing cooperation agreements signed within the framework of joint economic commissions between the two countries.

The 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on February 16. Various panels were held to discuss developments in different economic sectors. The official closing session, attended by the oil minister of Iran and the energy minister of Russia, is scheduled for the following day, during which a series of bilateral agreements is expected to be signed.