UAE offers food hub role to bring Azerbaijani companies to global markets (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is inviting Azerbaijani companies to the country and wants them to use the UAE as a food hub for exports to global markets, Abdul Wahid, Secretary General at the UAE Food and Beverage Business Group, told Trend on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-UAE food and agriculture business roundtable in Baku today.

"The Food and Beverage Business Group establishes and coordinates all interactions between food companies and government and export structures. The main purpose of our presence here is to ensure that Azerbaijani companies establish closer ties with companies in the UAE. We want Azerbaijani companies to come to the UAE, establish their activities here, and use the country as a food hub for exports to global markets," he said.

Wahid also emphasized that UAE brands aim to take quality and excellence in the food sector to the next level by working closely with Azerbaijani companies.

"We see a very interesting partnership potential here. For example, natural mineral water extracted from a region here caught our attention, and there is a desire for this product to enter the UAE market.

We have also cooperated with the Azersun Holding company. This company also has large investments in the UAE, and we are interested in further expanding these relations. Besides, there are other organizations looking for investment areas, such as meat product export and pomegranate export, which are on the agenda. We also met with a company here, and this was very interesting for me," the secretary general recalled.

The UAE representative emphasized the robust and enduring partnership between Azerbaijani companies and the UAE, noting that he was unable to provide specific figures regarding the total investments made by the UAE in Azerbaijan thus far.

"Now, as a result of further strengthening of these relations, investments directed to the UAE are expected to increase. The main condition for this is that the existing opportunities are clearer and more visible. The clearer the opportunities are presented, the more interest will increase. This cooperation is also very important in terms of food security. Establishing strong relations between countries with strong primary production potential like Azerbaijan and the UAE is of strategic importance for both sides," he added.

Economic ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan have evolved into a strategic partnership, driven by significant investments in renewable energy and infrastructure. The 2025 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) bolstered non-oil trade, which reached $2.4 billion in 2024, marking a 43% increase. Key sectors include renewable energy, with the UAE’s Masdar investing in a 230 MW solar plant and planning further projects, and oil and gas collaboration, highlighted by ADNOC's stakes in key fields. Additionally, a $1 billion joint investment fund and major infrastructure projects, including a $5 billion coastal development, underscore the investment and logistics potential in the region.

