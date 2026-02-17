Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan visits United States

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has started his official visit to the U.S. on February 16, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

On January 23, U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll and U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor visited Turkmenistan, where they engaged in discussions with President Serdar Berdimuhammedov.

During the meeting, President Berdimuhammedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States.

The sides underscored that Turkmenistan-U.S. relations, founded on mutual respect, trust, and understanding, encompass political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian domains. Particular attention was given to the active political dialogue in recent years, which has facilitated productive exchanges on global challenges, including sustainable development, security, and climate change.