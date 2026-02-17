Turkmenistan, Qatar discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Turkmenistan and Qatar discussed prospects for expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Qatar.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov, and Qatari representative of the Turkmenistan-Qatar Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Qatar Shura Council, Ahmad bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, in Doha.

The sides reviewed ways to further develop bilateral parliamentary dialogue and enhance cooperation in legislative activities. The Turkmen ambassador also informed the Qatari side about events planned in Turkmenistan in 2026 to mark the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence.

Earlier in November 2025, Turkmenistan and Qatar moved to activate the long-overdue agreement on establishing a Qatari-Turkmen Joint Business Council, aimed at strengthening economic and trade cooperation between their private sectors.

The decision was reached during talks in Doha between senior representatives of the Qatar Chamber and the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where both sides emphasized support for enhanced engagement between business communities and explored investment opportunities in key sectors.

The initiative came amid broader bilateral dialogue, including the third session of the Turkmen-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which reviewed cooperation across trade, industry, energy, and other fields.

Turkmen-Qatar trade cooperation is a burgeoning partnership emphasizing economic ties, energy, and investment, with bilateral trade projected to increase tenfold from 2020 through 2024. The Third Session of the Joint Turkmen-Qatari Commission aimed to enhance investment and trade, focusing on key sectors such as energy (LNG and natural gas), oil and gas infrastructure, agriculture, textiles, and logistics, especially through the Caspian Sea routes and the TAPI pipeline. Qatar seeks to access Turkmen resources, while Turkmenistan aims to diversify its energy market. The relationship, supported by over 17 agreements, is expanding, albeit at a smaller scale than other Gulf partnerships.

