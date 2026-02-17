Azerbaijan and UAE reach preliminary agreement on agricultural MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached a preliminary agreement to establish a joint working group to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector, as well as to prepare and sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

The issue was discussed at a meeting held at the Ministry of Agriculture with a delegation led by Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE.

Welcoming the guests, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Majnun Mammadov, highlighted the great potential for developing cooperation between the two countries. The minister pointed out that the discussions allow exploring the prospects of cooperation in the agricultural sector between Azerbaijan and the UAE and creating new partnerships.

He noted that it is important to regularly exchange information on export-oriented products and explore opportunities for mutual participation in international exhibitions held in both countries. Mammadov stressed the importance of forming a legal framework for expanding cooperation in specific areas between the two countries.

Thanking for the warm welcome, Al Shamsi stated that the UAE is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the agricultural sector. The minister, drawing attention to the importance of establishing international cooperation to create a more reliable food supply chain on a global scale, positively assessed the relevant meetings held in Baku.

The meeting included a wide exchange of views on increasing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE in agricultural products, investment opportunities in livestock breeding and other sectors of agriculture, the application of new technologies in the agricultural sector, and other topics.

