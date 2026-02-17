Azerbaijan approves key decisions on satellite communication operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Last year, the Azerbaijani State Commission on Radio Frequencies reviewed numerous applications and issued several key decisions regarding satellite communication operations, the annual report of the Information Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) for 2025 said, Trend reports.

According to information, the commission received 71 applications and approved corresponding measures.

The report states that 56 decisions were made on the allocation of radio frequency bands, 9 on re-registration processes, and 6 on the operation of satellite communication facilities. Overall, a total of 151 radio frequencies were allocated, including those for re-registration.

All matters reviewed during the commission’s sessions received positive responses, and the necessary permits were granted. Additionally, 240 radio frequency resources (frequency units) were reclaimed as state assets following the commission’s decisions.