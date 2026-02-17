Uzbekistan, Germany’s LBBW plan new roadmap for investment cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Uzbekistan and Germany’s Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) have agreed to develop a comprehensive cooperation roadmap and expand financing for high-tech and export-oriented projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Ilzat Kasimov, and Didem Ozgurel, Executive Director of LBBW.

The talks focused on prospects for increasing direct lending, introducing refinancing mechanisms through Uzbekistan’s commercial banks, and strengthening corporate financing supported by export credit agencies.

The sides also agreed to identify priority projects, conduct joint evaluations, and ensure their phased implementation.

LBBW has financed more than 60 investment projects in Uzbekistan across various sectors over the past decade, underscoring the growing scale of bilateral cooperation.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) is a major German universal bank, headquartered in Stuttgart, acting as both a commercial bank and the central institution for Sparkassen (savings banks) in Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, and Rhineland-Palatinate. With ~EUR 356 billion in assets and ~10,000 employees, LBBW serves corporate clients, particularly the "Mittelstand," institutional investors, and private customers.