Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 17

Economy Materials 17 February 2026 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 17

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 17, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 22 currencies went up, while 23 currencies fell compared to February 16.

The official rate for $1 is 1,283,081 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,520,725 rials. On February 16, the euro was priced at 1,522,306 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 17

Rial on February 16

1 US dollar

USD

1,283,081

1,282,967

1 British pound

GBP

1,748,727

1,750,735

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,667,495

1,667,692

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,481

143,815

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

135,095

135,012

1 Danish krone

DKK

203,550

203,750

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,132

14,165

1 UAE Dirham

AED

349,375

349,344

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,184,792

4,184,352

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

458,848

458,780

100 Japanese yen

JPY

835,974

839,384

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

164,163

164,128

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,334,534

3,346,178

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

941,075

942,000

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

774,091

774,814

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,264

80,428

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,357

29,405

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,715

16,722

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

352,495

352,463

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

97,932

97,923

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,607

11,601

1 Australian dollar

AUD

907,524

907,414

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

342,155

342,125

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,412,449

3,412,146

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,016,224

1,016,168

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,048,844

1,048,992

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,473

41,495

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

611

611

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

882,842

884,915

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

203,455

203,711

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

185,697

185,740

100 Thai baht

THB

4,123,715

4,127,891

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

328,942

328,358

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

888,466

890,240

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,809,705

1,809,544

1 euro

EUR

1,520,725

1,522,306

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

261,140

258,768

1 Georgian lari

GEL

479,057

478,636

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,260

76,258

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,055

20,293

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

450,225

448,436

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

754,754

754,026

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,213,723

2,216,876

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

135,974

135,822

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

366,865

366,598

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,254

3,260

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,620,556 rials and $1 costs 1,367,312.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.57-1.6 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.87-1.9 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more