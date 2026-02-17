Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 17, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 22 currencies went up, while 23 currencies fell compared to February 16.

The official rate for $1 is 1,283,081 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,520,725 rials. On February 16, the euro was priced at 1,522,306 rials.

Currency Rial on February 17 Rial on February 16 1 US dollar USD 1,283,081 1,282,967 1 British pound GBP 1,748,727 1,750,735 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,667,495 1,667,692 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,481 143,815 1 Norwegian krone NOK 135,095 135,012 1 Danish krone DKK 203,550 203,750 1 Indian rupee INR 14,132 14,165 1 UAE Dirham AED 349,375 349,344 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,184,792 4,184,352 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 458,848 458,780 100 Japanese yen JPY 835,974 839,384 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 164,163 164,128 1 Omani rial OMR 3,334,534 3,346,178 1 Canadian dollar CAD 941,075 942,000 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 774,091 774,814 1 South African rand ZAR 80,264 80,428 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,357 29,405 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,715 16,722 1 Qatari riyal QAR 352,495 352,463 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 97,932 97,923 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,607 11,601 1 Australian dollar AUD 907,524 907,414 1 Saudi riyal SAR 342,155 342,125 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,412,449 3,412,146 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,016,224 1,016,168 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,048,844 1,048,992 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,473 41,495 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 611 611 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 882,842 884,915 1 Libyan dinar LYD 203,455 203,711 1 Chinese yuan CNY 185,697 185,740 100 Thai baht THB 4,123,715 4,127,891 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 328,942 328,358 1,000 South Korean won KRW 888,466 890,240 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,809,705 1,809,544 1 euro EUR 1,520,725 1,522,306 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 261,140 258,768 1 Georgian lari GEL 479,057 478,636 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,260 76,258 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,055 20,293 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 450,225 448,436 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 754,754 754,026 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,213,723 2,216,876 1 Tajik somoni TJS 135,974 135,822 1 Turkmen manat TMT 366,865 366,598 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,254 3,260

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,620,556 rials and $1 costs 1,367,312.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.57-1.6 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.87-1.9 million rials.

