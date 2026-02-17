National Bank of Kyrgyzstan revises gold bullion quotations
The decline reflects short-term volatility in global gold markets and exchange-rate dynamics, which directly influence domestic bullion pricing by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic amid ongoing adjustments in international precious metals markets.
