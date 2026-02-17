Uzbekistan, UK ink memo on sustainable regional infrastructure development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Uzbekistan and the UK have signed a memorandum on “Supporting the sustainable growth of regions through engineering and transport infrastructure master planning and capacity building,” Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The document was signed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov, and the UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Lord John Alderdice.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state of Uzbek–British trade and economic cooperation and discussed prospects for its further expansion. Particular attention was paid to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, including railway and road projects, airport modernization, increasing the share of green energy, and expanding the use of public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms.

The discussions also covered the transformation of state-owned enterprises and banks, the acceleration of privatization, and opportunities for national companies to access international capital markets, including the London Stock Exchange.

The parties agreed to continue practical cooperation aimed at deepening mutually beneficial relations, expanding investment and financial partnership, and implementing joint projects.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom has doubled over the past five years, with more than 270 British companies currently operating in Uzbekistan.