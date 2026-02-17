Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan mull over prospects of bilateral ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral links during a phone call, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev noted the positive dynamics in Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, highlighting the role of regular political dialogue and active engagement between governments and business communities.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation in trade and economic ties and transport and logistics, as well as in water and energy sectors. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening interstate relations in the spirit of friendship, strategic partnership, and alliance.

Tokayev informed Japarov about the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan, aimed at ensuring the country’s steady progress. Japarov, in turn, voiced support for the large-scale transformations being implemented in Kazakhstan. The sides also expressed a unified position on key issues of regional cooperation.

Tokayev wished success in hosting major international events in Bishkek, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the World Nomad Games, and expressed support for Japarov’s efforts to preserve social unity and strengthen Kyrgyz statehood.

