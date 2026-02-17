Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan, EU explore pathways for enhanced co-op in key sectors

Economy Materials 17 February 2026 12:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Turkmenistan and the European Union (EU) reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and the need to strengthen the legal and contractual framework in energy, transport, and climate, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels.

The issues were discussed during the meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the EU, Sapar Palvanov, and Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service, Audrone Perkauskiene.

Palvanov emphasized that the European Union remains one of the key priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and is considered a reliable partner in areas of mutual interest. The sides positively assessed high-level contacts, including the meeting in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand between the leadership of European institutions and the President of Turkmenistan.

The EU and Turkmenistan maintain relations focused on energy security, economic diversification, and green transition, guided by the EU Central Asia Strategy. Key areas include cooperation in trade, sustainable development, and regional stability, with ongoing efforts to foster investment in renewable energy and digital connectivity.

