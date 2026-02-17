Azerbaijani court hands down verdict to Ruben Vardanyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The final court decision (verdict) is being announced in an open court session on the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious crimes under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the court session held at the Baku Military Court, chaired by judges Zeynal Aghayev and consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he knows, namely Russian, as well as a lawyer at the state's expense for his defense.

The hearing is attended by the accused, his defense attorney, some of the victims and legal heirs of the victims and their representatives, prosecutors defending the state prosecution, as well as the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office Rufat Mammadov, as the victim on behalf of the Azerbaijani state, as well as the head of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, was conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

