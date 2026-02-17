Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to boost financing for Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz in 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has expressed its readiness to further expand financing for the activities of Uzbekistan’s state energy company Uzbekneftegaz in 2026, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz, Abdugani Sanginov, with representatives of ADCB.

The sides discussed the company’s ongoing transformation processes, measures to strengthen financial sustainability, new investment projects, as well as the results achieved within the framework of current cooperation.

Cooperation between Uzbekneftegaz and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has been steadily expanding. As part of this partnership, ADCB participated in a club loan agreement signed on May 1, 2025, contributing $100 million. Earlier in 2025, the bank also served as one of the joint bookrunners for the successful $850 million Eurobond placement of Uzbekneftegaz on the London Stock Exchange, further strengthening financial ties between the two institutions.