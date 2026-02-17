Iran estimates non-oil exports to Georgia in early 2026

Iran's non-oil exports to Georgia saw a decline in value but an increase in volume over the first 10 months of the current Iranian year. The products included a range of goods such as agricultural items, steel, and petrochemicals. Overall, the total non-oil trade with Georgia also experienced a decrease compared to the previous year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register