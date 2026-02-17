KazMunayGas and Almaty Airport discuss jet fuel supply cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 17. KazMunayGas (KMG) Chairman Askhat Khassenov and Almaty International Airport President Göker Köse have discussed cooperation on jet fuel supply and infrastructure upgrades, Trend reports via KMG.

The discussions primarily centered on expanding the refueling capacity and modernizing the fuel storage and delivery systems at the airport to accommodate the increasing passenger traffic and the rising number of international and transit flights.

The parties also evaluated the coordination across the supply chain to enhance operational efficiency and align fuel handling practices with international standards. It was highlighted that the collaboration between KMG and TAV Airports Holding has already resulted in lower jet fuel prices for foreign carriers, thereby improving the airport's competitiveness and attractiveness to international airlines.

According to KMG, efforts will continue to upgrade the refueling infrastructure and strengthen supply mechanisms to support the ongoing expansion of Almaty International Airport.

In January 2026, the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund announced a reduction in jet fuel prices for international airlines, with the new price range falling between $930 and $1,000 per ton, down from the previous rate of $1,200 per ton.

This initiative is designed to bolster Kazakhstan’s appeal as a transit hub and reinforce its position as a regional aviation center. Jet fuel for international carriers is provided by KazMunayGas-Aero, a subsidiary of the KMG.

The implementation of a unified and reduced fuel pricing structure is expected to attract larger carriers, such as Lufthansa, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Air China, along with major global cargo operators, to Kazakhstan’s airports.