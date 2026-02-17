Iran signals willingness to grant nuclear site access to IAEA - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Iran will permit the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect its nuclear facilities to demonstrate that its nuclear program is peaceful, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told reporters, Trend reports.

Boroujerdi noted that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has agreed to grant the IAEA access to the country’s nuclear sites. He noted that Iran had previously refused inspection access, citing the IAEA and its Director General's failure to condemn military airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In June 2025, following Israeli and American air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the country minimized its relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In response, the Iranian parliament passed a law on cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law, any cooperation with the IAEA is possible only with the consent of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The second round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on Tehran’s nuclear program is currently underway in Geneva.

On February 6, the two sides held negotiations in Muscat, Oman, focusing on issues related to Iran’s nuclear activities.

