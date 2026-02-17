Azerbaijan signs agreement to support reconstruction of several schools in Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. A strategic partnership agreement on the reconstruction of educational infrastructure in the Syrian Arab Republic was signed between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education of Syria, and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat on February 17, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education told Trend.

The document was signed with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Syria’s Minister of Education Mohammed Abdulrahman Turko, and ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will support the restoration of Syria’s educational infrastructure, including the construction of about 10 new school buildings and the major renovation of approximately 100 damaged schools.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Amrullayev stated that Azerbaijan places special importance on expanding educational opportunities in the Islamic world and developing educational infrastructure within the framework of international cooperation. He underscored the significance of supporting efforts to restore Syria’s education system, noting that the Azerbaijani government views the initiative as a key contribution to post-conflict recovery.

In turn, ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik noted that the signed agreement would make a significant contribution to restoring Syria’s educational infrastructure and would further strengthen cooperation and solidarity among countries of the Islamic world.

