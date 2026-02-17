Azerbaijan and Georgia hold political consultations in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. On February 17, 2026, the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Baku, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

During the consultations, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current high level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation for the security and economic well-being of the region.

The parties positively assessed the dynamics of high-level mutual visits and the development of political dialogue between the two countries, and highlighted the importance of continuing cooperation within international organizations and multilateral formats.

The participants also discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, transport, transit, humanitarian, and educational spheres.

It was noted that the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia, co-chaired by the Prime Ministers of the two countries, plays an important role in the further development of bilateral relations.

The Georgian side was provided with detailed information about the new realities in the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's peace agenda, and the large-scale restoration work being carried out in the liberated territories.