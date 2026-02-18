Iran set to ink final agreement for Russian gas imports - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Iran and Russia are expected to sign a final agreement on the import of Russian gas soon, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said at a press conference with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, one or two provisions of the agreement on gas imports from Russia remain to be resolved.

"These provisions will be resolved during the meetings dedicated to this issue," he noted.

Speaking about Iran's gas production potential, Paknejad noted that during the current government (since August 2024), the potential has grown. On February 17, production from the South Pars gas field (Northern Dome in Qatar), a joint gas field of Iran and Qatar, amounted to 730 million barrels. This volume of production is considered a new record.

The Iranian minister noted that due to the gas shortage, his country is interested in importing gas from Russia.

In case of reaching a full agreement in the negotiations between Iran and Russia, 55 billion cubic meters of gas will be imported from Russia per year in the first stage.

On June 26, 2024, a document was signed between Majid Chegeni, the CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company, and Alexei Miller, Executive Director of the Russian Gazprom Company, on the transportation of Russian gas to Iran.

Iran ranks as the second country in the world in terms of gas reserves, holding around 34 trillion cubic meters. Currently, 22 gas fields are active in the country, producing about 1.07 billion cubic meters of rich gas daily.