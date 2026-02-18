Uzbekistan establishes new $36m Infinity Copper Group enterprise in Akhangaran

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 18. Uzbekistan is establishing a new copper pipe and fittings manufacturing enterprise, Infinity Copper Group, in the Akhangaran district of the Tashkent region, with a total project cost of $36 million, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The initiative was highlighted during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to the district, where he toured the production site and reviewed progress on the project.

The facility is nearly in the home stretch, with 90% of the construction wrapped up, and a hefty $14.9 million has already been put to good use.

In 2025, Uzbekistan imported copper pipes and fittings worth $15 million. Once fully operational, the enterprise is expected to produce up to $10 million worth of import-substituting products annually, contributing to the country’s industrial development and reduced reliance on foreign supplies.

The project is set to create 300 new jobs and generate around 200 billion soums ($15.7 million) in budget revenues. Export deliveries are planned to markets in the United Arab Emirates, several African countries, the United States, and Europe.

Infinity Copper Group, which is implementing the project, is among Uzbekistan’s leading manufacturers of copper pipes and fittings and operates four production facilities across the country.