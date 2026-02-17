Azerbaijan increases oil exports to Romania in January 2026
In January 2026, Azerbaijan's oil and petroleum product exports to Romania saw a rise in volume. Despite the increase in quantity, the export value declined compared to the previous year. Romania remained one of key importers of Azerbaijani oil during the reporting period.
