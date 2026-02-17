Türkiye increases natural gas imports from Azerbaijan in 2025
Türkiye's natural gas imports from Azerbaijan increased in 2025. The volume of imports rose slightly compared to the previous year. Notably, Azerbaijan became the third-largest exporter of natural gas to Türkiye in December 2025.
