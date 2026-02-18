Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia ink agreement to establish Coordination Council

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 18. Intergovernmental agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments and on the establishment of a bilateral Coordination Council were signed following the official visit of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The central highlight of the visit was the discussions between Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbayev, and Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. During these talks, the two sides assessed the current status and prospects of Kazakh-Saudi relations, with particular emphasis on fortifying political dialogue, enhancing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and fostering deeper cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to refining the legal framework and advancing collaboration through concrete joint initiatives.

An in-depth exchange of views also took place on regional and global issues, underscoring the importance of coordination within multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and OPEC+. Both parties agreed to sustain close interagency communications and harmonize their positions on key international matters.

Minister Kosherbayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s view of Saudi Arabia as a trusted partner in the Middle East and the broader Arab world, highlighting the elevated level of political dialogue and alignment on various global and regional issues.

Special attention was given to expanding trade, economic, and investment ties, with the Kazakh delegation expressing a keen interest in increasing Saudi investment across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and the green economy.

During the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud; Minister of Investment Fahad Al-Saif, as well as Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan. The discussions focused on cooperation in the energy sector, including conventional generation, renewable energy and the green transition, as well as on attracting Saudi investment and technologies to Kazakhstan.