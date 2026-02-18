Kyrgyzstan, ADB discuss launch of housing insurance pool

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 18. Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discuss support for housing insurance pools and disaster risk management tools, Trend reports via the Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The discussion took place on February 4, 2026, during a working meeting held as part of an ADB mission between the Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and representatives of the Asian Development Bank.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed plans to support the practical launch of a housing insurance pool under mandatory residential insurance.

Implementation of this mechanism is expected to ensure guaranteed fulfillment of insurance obligations, minimize financial risks for insurance companies, and strengthen public trust in Kyrgyzstan’s insurance system.

ADB consultants also demonstrated a specialized interface for assessing disaster risks and damages, which can be used to support managerial and financial decision-making in the field of risk management.

Both sides confirmed their interest in further developing cooperation and implementing joint initiatives aimed at enhancing the resilience of Kyrgyzstan’s financial system to emergencies and climate-related risks.