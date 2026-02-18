Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 18

Economy Materials 18 February 2026 10:03 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 18

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 18, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to February 17.

The official rate for $1 is 1,289,936 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,526,180 rials. On February 17, the euro was priced at 1,520,725 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 18

Rial on February 17

1 US dollar

USD

1,289,936

1,283,081

1 British pound

GBP

1,746,415

1,748,727

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,671,280

1,667,495

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,305

143,481

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

134,793

135,095

1 Danish krone

DKK

204,274

203,550

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,231

14,132

1 UAE Dirham

AED

351,242

349,375

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,208,709

4,184,792

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

461,340

458,848

100 Japanese yen

JPY

839,941

835,974

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

165,033

164,163

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,353,608

3,334,534

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

944,756

941,075

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

777,493

774,091

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,355

80,264

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,500

29,357

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,891

16,715

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

354,378

352,495

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

98,423

97,932

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,671

11,607

1 Australian dollar

AUD

911,050

907,524

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

343,983

342,155

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,430,681

3,412,449

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,020,479

1,016,224

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,055,620

1,048,844

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,690

41,473

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

614

611

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

889,019

882,842

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

204,428

203,455

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

186,707

185,697

100 Thai baht

THB

4,117,832

4,123,715

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

330,532

328,942

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

893,068

888,466

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,819,374

1,809,705

1 euro

EUR

1,526,180

1,520,725

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

263,010

261,140

1 Georgian lari

GEL

481,780

479,057

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,608

76,260

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,431

20,055

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

452,610

450,225

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

758,787

754,754

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,230,311

2,213,723

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

136,357

135,974

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

368,745

366,865

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,273

3,254

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,618,824 rials and $1 costs 1,368,239.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.58-1.61 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.87-1.9 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more