Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 18, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to February 17.

The official rate for $1 is 1,289,936 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,526,180 rials. On February 17, the euro was priced at 1,520,725 rials.

Currency Rial on February 18 Rial on February 17 1 US dollar USD 1,289,936 1,283,081 1 British pound GBP 1,746,415 1,748,727 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,671,280 1,667,495 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,305 143,481 1 Norwegian krone NOK 134,793 135,095 1 Danish krone DKK 204,274 203,550 1 Indian rupee INR 14,231 14,132 1 UAE Dirham AED 351,242 349,375 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,208,709 4,184,792 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 461,340 458,848 100 Japanese yen JPY 839,941 835,974 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 165,033 164,163 1 Omani rial OMR 3,353,608 3,334,534 1 Canadian dollar CAD 944,756 941,075 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 777,493 774,091 1 South African rand ZAR 80,355 80,264 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,500 29,357 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,891 16,715 1 Qatari riyal QAR 354,378 352,495 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 98,423 97,932 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,671 11,607 1 Australian dollar AUD 911,050 907,524 1 Saudi riyal SAR 343,983 342,155 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,430,681 3,412,449 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,020,479 1,016,224 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,055,620 1,048,844 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,690 41,473 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 614 611 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 889,019 882,842 1 Libyan dinar LYD 204,428 203,455 1 Chinese yuan CNY 186,707 185,697 100 Thai baht THB 4,117,832 4,123,715 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 330,532 328,942 1,000 South Korean won KRW 893,068 888,466 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,819,374 1,809,705 1 euro EUR 1,526,180 1,520,725 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 263,010 261,140 1 Georgian lari GEL 481,780 479,057 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,608 76,260 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,431 20,055 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 452,610 450,225 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 758,787 754,754 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,230,311 2,213,723 1 Tajik somoni TJS 136,357 135,974 1 Turkmen manat TMT 368,745 366,865 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,273 3,254

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,618,824 rials and $1 costs 1,368,239.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.58-1.61 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.87-1.9 million rials.

