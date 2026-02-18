Iran-Russia bilateral co-op crucial for strengthening ties, oil minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia and its strengthening are of great importance, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said at the 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of cooperation between Iran and Russia at a sensitive period in international processes can be effective and efficient.

Paknejad noted that one of the important achievements of the commission is the implementation of operational work within the framework of the agreements reached.

"Seven oil fields in Iran are being developed within the framework of four contracts signed jointly between Iranian and Russian companies. Currently, crude oil is being produced from some of these fields," he added.

The 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on February 16.

About 6% of Iran's crude oil production is carried out by Russian companies. This production is expected to reach 12% in the future.