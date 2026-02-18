Uzbekistan, Oman review Ashgabat Agreement, explore transport route expansion

Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 18. Uzbekistan and Oman reviewed cooperation under the Ashgabat Agreement and discussed further development of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman transport corridor, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

The issue was raised during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Transport, Mamanbiy Omarov, and an Omani delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Khamis Al-Shamakhi.

The discussions also covered expanding cargo transportation opportunities through the Omani ports of Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm, as well as advancing multimodal logistics routes.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on enhancing mutual trade and economic ties and exploring prospects for closer cooperation in the field of civil aviation.