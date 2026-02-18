Azerbaijan sheds light on bold goals for developing its digital economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The strategy for the development of the digital economy in Azerbaijan for 2026-2029 includes more than 50 initiatives, Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy, said at a press conference on the results of C4IR's activity for 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, this document consists of nine priority areas under three main goals, including 26 initiatives in the business sector, 15 initiatives covering society, and nine initiatives covering the state.

"As C4IR, our goal is to accelerate digital transformation in Azerbaijan and support the development of a sustainable economy in this direction. With the digitalization of the economy, we are trying to adapt the labor market to technological requirements in this process.

In the next few years, we'll have eight main initiatives within the framework of the strategy for the development of the digital economy in Azerbaijan for 2026-2029. One of them is the Digital Economy Development Support Program. We support the technological and green development of private organizations, especially industrial and manufacturing entities. In addition, a New Generation Technologies Center will be established.

Our other plans include the creation and strengthening of new businesses, the creation of a Digital Solutions and Services Platform, a program for improving personnel for employment, an Economic Data Analytics Platform, the Digital Twin Initiative, and the development of an artificial intelligence model based on the Azerbaijani language," he noted.

Thus, after the implementation of these initiatives, the number of enterprises participating in digital transformation programs will reach 300 in 2029. As a result of this transformation, private companies will add 58 million manat ($34 million) of added value to the country's economy. Moreover, 250 new sectoral startups will be created. The number of SMEs that have access to digital markets will be increased to 200. At the same time, the share of highly qualified ICT specialists in total employment will be 1.87%. Ultimately, more than 70 million manat ($41 million) of added value will be created in our economy through creative artificial intelligence.

