Turkmenistan implements over 500 EU-funded projects as of 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Turkmenistan completed 547 EU-funded projects in 2025, engaging over 29,000 citizens across various sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The statement was made by EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Beata Pexa during the joint EU-Turkmenistan briefing, held in Ashgabat on February 17. According to the ambassador, one of the main issues on the bilateral agenda for 2026 will be strengthening economic ties and supporting the private sector.

The briefing also highlighted ongoing cooperation in cybersecurity, infrastructure development, and attracting foreign investment. Pexa noted that active bilateral visits and open dialogue confirm Turkmenistan’s role as a strategic partner for Europe in the region.

The discussion additionally covered regional security and stability issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, and emphasized the development of transport connectivity under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, as well as joint efforts on climate adaptation, environmental protection, and energy efficiency.

The EU’s Global Gateway is a strategic investment initiative aimed at mobilizing up to 300 billion euros from 2021 through 2027 for sustainable infrastructure globally, primarily focused on Africa. It aims to create lasting connections rather than dependencies, with key investment areas in digital infrastructure, energy transition, transport networks, healthcare systems, and education. The initiative employs a "Team Europe" approach to combine EU, member state, and private sector funding, leveraging 135 billion euros in private investment. It also acts as a geopolitical tool for enhancing EU strategic autonomy while prioritizing principles of democratic values, transparency, good governance, and environmental sustainability.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel