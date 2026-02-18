Iran, Russia sign bunch of cooperation documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Iran and Russia signed four cooperation memoranda in Tehran today, Trend reports.

A memorandum of understanding on the implementation program for cooperation between the National Organization for Standardization of Iran and the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology of Russia for 2026-2028 has been signed.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Accreditation Center of Iran and the Federal Accreditation Service of Russia, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare of Iran and the Federal Service for Labor and Employment of Russia, and a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Research Institute of the Iranian Oil Industry and the Art Chemical Company of Russia.

The 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on February 16.