Iran, Russia sign bunch of cooperation documents

Economy Materials 18 February 2026 11:14 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Iran and Russia signed four cooperation memoranda in Tehran today, Trend reports.

A memorandum of understanding on the implementation program for cooperation between the National Organization for Standardization of Iran and the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology of Russia for 2026-2028 has been signed.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Accreditation Center of Iran and the Federal Accreditation Service of Russia, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare of Iran and the Federal Service for Labor and Employment of Russia, and a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Research Institute of the Iranian Oil Industry and the Art Chemical Company of Russia.

The 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on February 16.

