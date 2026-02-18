Kyrgyzstan sees broad-based expansion across industrial sectors
Kyrgyzstan’s industrial growth in 2025 was driven by manufacturing and utilities, underscoring accelerating diversification and reduced reliance on the extractive sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy