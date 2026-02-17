Kyrgyzstan reports soaring trade volumes with EAEU nations
Photo: Artificial intelligence
The growth in Kyrgyzstan’s trade with EAEU partners highlights strengthening regional economic integration and rising trade activity with key neighboring markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy