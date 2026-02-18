President of Kazakhstan set to pay working visit to U.S.

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to the United States on February 18-19 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev is expected to visit Washington to take part in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

According to the information, the summit will focus on efforts to stabilize the situation in the Gaza and on developing practical steps aimed at ensuring peace, security and sustainable humanitarian support in the region.

During the visit, the Kazakh president is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with executives of major U.S. companies.

The Board of Peace was launched at the initiative of President Trump. Kazakhstan joined the body as a founding member in January this year during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.